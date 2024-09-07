UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

