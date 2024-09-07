Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTP

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON:ULTP opened at GBX 144 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.55. The firm has a market cap of £123.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,028.57 and a beta of 1.39. Ultimate Products has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £62,636.40 ($82,362.13). In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,276.79). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($82,362.13). Corporate insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.