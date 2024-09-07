UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.92

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 25907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 337.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.