Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $2.84. Umicore shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 382,025 shares trading hands.

Umicore Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

