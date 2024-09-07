Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

