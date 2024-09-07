Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 38,676 shares.The stock last traded at $42.90 and had previously closed at $41.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.