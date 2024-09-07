UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,519 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.