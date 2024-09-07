UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 284 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $825.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $799.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

