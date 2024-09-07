UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 714 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 155.9% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $250.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

