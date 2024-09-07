UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 40 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Watsco by 878.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Watsco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

NYSE:WSO opened at $448.66 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $338.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

