UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $6.49 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

About UP Fintech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.