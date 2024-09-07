UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $6.49 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TIGR stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
