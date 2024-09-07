Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 259.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

