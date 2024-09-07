ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 830,820 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.06.

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

