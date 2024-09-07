Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VEU traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

