Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

