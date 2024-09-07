Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $94,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

