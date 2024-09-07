Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 2,176,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,948. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

