Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 203,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

