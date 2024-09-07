Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.23. 727,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,854. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

