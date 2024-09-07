Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.23. 727,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

