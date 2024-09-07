Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $247.69. 245,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,684. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

