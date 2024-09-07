Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
