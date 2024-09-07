Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $208,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 243,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

