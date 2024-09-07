Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $119.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $649,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,283 shares of company stock worth $7,271,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

