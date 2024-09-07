Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $215.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

