Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.46.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE VLTO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
