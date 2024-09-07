VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VersaBank to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

VersaBank Trading Down 1.7 %

VBNK opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.79. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on VersaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

