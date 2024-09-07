Vukasin Paunovich Sells 3,141 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $24,719.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,785.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vukasin Paunovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Vukasin Paunovich sold 397 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $2,382.00.

American Well Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AMWL opened at $7.93 on Friday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Well by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,833,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,665,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,677,505 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 416,387 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMWL

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.