W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

WPC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,829. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

