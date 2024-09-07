Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 692,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 48,205 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 587,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 66,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 33,918 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $616.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

