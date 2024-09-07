Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.01 and last traded at $89.04. 1,218,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,351,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

