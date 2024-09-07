Wedbush Increases Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $31.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE:CNK opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cinemark by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

