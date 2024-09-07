Wedbush Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.39.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 137.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 166.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 613.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

