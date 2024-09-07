Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $9.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 237,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

