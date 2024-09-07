Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $9.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
WB stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.54.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
