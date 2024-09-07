Weil Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BOX by 143.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

