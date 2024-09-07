Weil Company Inc. Grows Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,291 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Groupon worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,884,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323,344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Groupon by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $1,057,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $432.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

