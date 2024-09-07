Weil Company Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $170.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

