Weil Company Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pinterest by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

