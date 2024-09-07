Weil Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 300.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

