Weil Company Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000.

SH opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

