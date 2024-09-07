West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.15. Approximately 16,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 161,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

