West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Down 0.8%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

West Shore Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.