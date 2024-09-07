WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

WT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of WT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

