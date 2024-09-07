Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.10. 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WZZZY. Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,116.67.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.