Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.10. 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WZZZY. Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,116.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wizz Air
Wizz Air Price Performance
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
