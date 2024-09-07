X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Trading Down 1.3%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 386,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,295,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

