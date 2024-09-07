XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $128.18 Average PT from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 151.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 46.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $101.70 on Monday. XPO has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

