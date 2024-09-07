XR Securities LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $496.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.03 and a 200-day moving average of $487.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

