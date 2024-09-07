Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.55. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 12,783 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

