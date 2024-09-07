Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 4.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Zoetis by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.