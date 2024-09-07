Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.