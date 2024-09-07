Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

